Runza to bring Nebraska-style sandwiches to former Longmont Jack in the Box location

LONGMONT — The Jack in the Box restaurant location at 1743 Main St. in Longmont has been closed for nearly three years, but the space is about to get a new occupant moving in from Colorado’s friendly neighbor to the east.

A franchisee of Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska-based chain of sandwich restaurants, recently purchased the old Jack in the Box building and will soon begin redeveloping it.

Runza specializes in Midwestern-style sandwiches that feature spiced ground beef, cabbage, onion and other fillings baked into a roll.

S&R Development LLC bought the 1743 Main St. property from Jack in the Box Inc. for $1.1 million. Jerry Chilson with SVN | Denver Commercial LLC brokerage represented the buyer.

Runza operates a franchise location in Loveland. S&R Development LLC is exploring the possibility of developing additional Colorado locations, Chilson told BizWest.

Redevelopment of the 64-seat restaurant space is expected to begin within the next couple of weeks, and the Runza location in Longmont should be open by mid 2020.