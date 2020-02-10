Lobbyists flock to block short-term rental tax bill

DENVER — A bill by State Sen. Bob Gardner (R- Colorado Springs) that would assess short-term rental properties at residential rates instead of commercial rates has drawn aggressive pushback, despite his assumption the bill would go nowhere.
The Colorado Sun reports Gardner intended the bill to spark discussion and not to advance towards becoming law, but a swath of lobbyists have positioned themselves against the bill while affordable housing advocates and local governments wanting additional tax revenue are supporting it.
Sponsored Content