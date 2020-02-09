State bill to allow college athlete compensation scheduled for floor action

DENVER — A state bill to allow athletes to profit from their likenesses is scheduled to advance in the Colorado Senate this Tuesday.

Colorado Senate Bill 20-123 would ban any university in the state from preventing student athletes from using their name or likeness and would allow students to hire lawyers to negotiate on their behalf, but specifically states athletes cannot be paid to commit to a program.

The bill is listed on the body’s consent calendar, meaning it would be passed on its second reading with a group of other consent bills unless a senator specifically asks for the bill to be debated on its own. A bill requires three readings before it is sent to the other legislative chamber.

The NCAA has indicated a willingness to allow athletes to make money from their likenesses last year after California passed its own bill regarding student athlete pay.