Federal floodplain map puts Boulder County homeowners at risk of paying more for insurance

BOULDER — Some homeowners in Boulder County may have to pay thousands of dollars for flood insurance after the Federal Emergency Management Agency released a draft map of properties in the county that would need additional coverage.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the preliminary maps released by federal officials don’t include various flood mitigation efforts underway in Boulder County, which would mean people living in floodplains would have to pay for additional homeowner’s insurance if the maps are finalized within the next 18 months.