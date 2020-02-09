CSU Pueblo launching cannabis major in fall

PUEBLO — Colorado State University-Pueblo is set to offer the state’s first bachelor’s degree program focusing on the cultivation of cannabis plants.
The Denver Post reports the Colorado State University System approved the proposal for a new major, which focuses on the chemistry and biology involved in marijuana and hemp production.
