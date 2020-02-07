Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



TPC Colorado Championship tickets on sale

By Lucas High — 

BERTHOUD — Golf fans can now purchase tickets for the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes tournament set for July 6 through July 12 in Berthoud. 

The semi-private club hosted its first professional event, a Web.com Tour tournament, last summer. 

TPC Colorado is also seeking volunteers for this year’s event.

For more information, visit  TPCColoradoChampionship.com.

