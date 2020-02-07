Loveland inventor steps forward with ‘A Better Walker’

LOVELAND — Jack VanAusdall, a medical masseuse based out of Loveland, beams whenever he speaks about the first test of A Better Walker — an upright walker that he has been developing since 2013. An elderly massage patient, Clara, took the first prototype for a spin while in for an appointment, walking backwards and zipping through the office for the first time in what VanAusdall said was years.

“Then she started like doing donuts in my office and was cruising all around, had this big smile on her face and I was like, ‘OK, this might be a good idea,” VanAusdall said.

VanAusdall was inspired to create the walker after seeing a pattern in his elderly patients within his seven years in health care. The most-common complaints surrounded lower-back, neck and wrist pain. He believes that these ailments derive from poor posture while using traditional walkers.

In February 2014, VanAusdall began working with local engineers and welders to create an official prototype and patented the idea shortly thereafter. He launched a Facebook page that gained more than 80,000 followers and international attention. VanAusdall believes that the walker will not only be a game-changer for elderly users but also for people suffering from neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.

Fast forward six years from the first prototype, and A Better Walker morphed from a bent-plastic tubing frame to a Swiss Army-style walking device. It accommodates users from 5 to 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 21 pounds and features an angled forearm support that makes it different from other walkers on the market. The walker can be used as a chair or shopping basket and can be pushed from both front and back. The large wheels are fit for various terrain, can rotate 360 degrees and can be locked with hand grips like a bicycle.

Chuck Beneck, physical therapist and owner of High Plains Physical Therapy where VanAusdall works, has witnessed A Better Walker’s development. He said the walker will benefit users’ longevity by correcting their posture.

“Safety wise, I think it’s better, too, because they can access different things that they’re working on,” Beneck said about the reversible feature. Users can be supported while cleaning dishes and or other tasks without leaning over a traditional walker.

VanAusdall began a Kickstarter campaign to raise $237,000 by Feb. 24. The cost will cover the production of the first 1,000 models, U.S. Food and Drug Administration testing and insurance. Instead of selling the patent, he’s continuing to develop with a shoestring budget and working as his own marketer in hopes of keeping the market price low. It’s currently estimated to cost $319.

The most-asked question VanAusdall receives is why is there not a product on the market like A Better Walker already. He said that it’s because seniors and their health are not prioritized enough.

“As soon as you stop or reduce moving, you start having more health problems. So the longer we can keep our seniors and people with disabilities moving, the longer they’ll stay healthy,” VanAusdall said.

The Kickstarter for A Better Walker ends on Feb. 24 at 6:45 a.m. So far, $15,589 has been raised.