325-unit apartment development proposed at Broomfield’s Arista 

BROOMFIELD — Steadfast Asset Holdings Inc., a California-based real estate developer and property-management firm, is planning a new 325-unit apartment community in Broomfield’s Arista district.

Broomfield’s City Council will hold a public hearing Feb. 11 on the proposal, which includes four apartment buildings and a clubhouse on a vacant 11-acre parcel between Wadsworth Parkway and Destination Drive.

“We’re very excited to build our flagship here in Arista,” Steadfast vice president of development Lance Emery said at a recent Broomfield Planning and Zoning Commission hearing, where the project met with unanimous support.

“We intend to build this, own and manage it in-house,” Emery said.

Steadfast has a sizable presence in the Denver area, with roughly 2,000 multifamily units managed by the firm. The company’s assets include properties in Greeley, Brighton, Aurora and Colorado Springs.

Plans for the apartment community call for one- to three-bedroom units that range in size from 727 square feet to 1,345. The project would also include a pool, spa and other amenities.

The project does not include any affordable housing units. Steadfast has agreed to a $815,775 cash-in-lieu payment to the city.

Because of the project’s proximity to other nearby residential developments — namely the 240-unit Atria Apartments directly to the north — residents have expressed concerns about parking availability and the potential for overflow into adjacent neighborhoods.

“The proposal includes 499 surface parking spaces and 83 garage spaces for a total on-site parking count of 582 spaces,” planning documents show. Broomfield code requires a minimum of 577 spaces on the site.

“It was made very clear that this project needed to be self-sufficient in terms of parking,” Norris Design associate Leanne Vielehr said. Norris is the project’s architect.