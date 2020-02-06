Two thin coating companies in region merge

LOUISVILLE and BROOMFIELD — Forge Nano Inc. of Louisville and ALD NanoSolutions Inc. of Broomfield, two companies that work in the atomic layer deposition industry in which extremely thin surface coatings are produced, have merged operations.

“The technology of tomorrow requires incredible precision and control of materials to make products perform better than ever before. By ‘starting at the surface,’ we can engineer exact material properties, at an atomic level. This allows us to optimize a number of characteristics by controlling the way surfaces behave and interact with one another and their environment,” Forge Nano said in a written company statement.

The merger provides “unmatched real-world expertise,” the company said.

“By consolidating and streamlining our organization we now have the resources to deliver on a whole new wave of atomically perfected materials. Our customers now have a one-stop shop for product development, manufacturing, and IP. I’m pleased to offer an even faster and more concise path to market for our partners,” said Paul Lichty, CEO of Forge Nano.

Wayne Simmons, CEO of ALD NanoSolutions, said the combined organization would continue its collaboration with Alan Weimer and Steven George, who are professors at the University of Colorado Boulder. They will “usher in a new era of disruptive technology together,” Simmons said.

The companies did not disclose terms of the deal nor additional information as to leadership or employee numbers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.