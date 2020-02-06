NoCo Hemp Expo announces speaker list for March event

LOVELAND and DENVER — The NoCo Hemp Expo is bringing in government experts, former athletes and a Miss Universe contestant for speaking roles at its seventh annual convention this spring.

The expo’s headline speakers include:

William Richmond, head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s hemp program

Colorado Secretary of Agriculture Kate Greenberg

Rachael Rapinoe, CBD business owner, former professional soccer player and sister to U.S. Women’s National Team captain Megan Rapinoe

Alyssa Boston, Canada’s 2019 Miss Universe contestant and a hemp advocate

The expo runs from March 26 to March 28 at the National Western Complex in Denver.