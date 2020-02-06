Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



NoCo Hemp Expo announces speaker list for March event

By BizWest Staff — 

LOVELAND  and DENVER — The NoCo Hemp Expo is bringing in government experts, former athletes and a Miss Universe contestant for speaking roles at its seventh annual convention this spring.

The expo’s headline speakers include:

  • William Richmond, head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s hemp program
  • Colorado Secretary of Agriculture Kate Greenberg
  • Rachael Rapinoe, CBD business owner, former professional soccer player and sister to U.S. Women’s National Team captain Megan Rapinoe
  • Alyssa Boston, Canada’s 2019 Miss Universe contestant and a hemp advocate

The expo runs from March 26 to March 28 at the National Western Complex in Denver.

