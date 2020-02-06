EforAll pitch competition scheduled

LONGMONT — Entrepreneurship for All, or EforAll Longmont, will host its third pitch contest on Feb. 27, with entries from companies wishing to pitch ideas due by 5 p.m. Feb. 13.

The pitch competition is meant to encourage entrepreneurs. The contest is free to enter and attend as an audience member, and winners can win cash prizes if their ideas are selected.

The event will be at the Longmont Public Library, 301-399 Emery St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ideas can be business-related or non-profit. Pitch contestants will have 2 ½ minutes to pitch to a panel of judges. They’ll receive feedback from industry experts and, if their ideas are selected, could win $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, $500 for third and $500 for the idea designated “fan favorite.”