CSU honored for sustainability

FORT COLLINS — Colorado State University was recently awarded a platinum rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education under the association’s Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System.

STARS, according to a CSU news release, measures more than 1,000 individual data points across four categories: academics and research, engagement, operations, and planning and administration.

This year marks the third time the school has received a platinum rating. CSU is the only institution ever awarded three such ratings, the release said.

“To earn a third platinum rating with the best STARS score in the U.S. is incredible recognition of all the work done by the faculty, staff and students of Colorado State University. Sustainability is a true community effort, and we at CSU take sustainability as a point of pride in everything we do,” CSU president Joyce McConnell said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank everyone at Colorado State who had a hand in helping our institution reach this impressive benchmark, and I also ask that everyone keep working. Sustainability is not a plateau where we can say ‘we’ve done enough.’ There are areas where we can improve and become an even more sustainable place to learn and discover.”

Sustainability efforts highlighted by CSU include: