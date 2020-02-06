Crews break ground on FoCo Montessori school

FORT COLLINS — Construction crews started the buildout of the future home of the Fort Collins Montessori School on the city’s southwest corner this week.

The public charter school plans to finish construction on the 14,757-square-foot building at 1109 W. Harmony Road in time for fall classes to begin in August, according to a press release from builder Elder Construction Inc.

FCMS currently teaches pre-k and kindergarten classes at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1709 W. Elizabeth St. and has its elementary classes and main office at Immanuel Christian Reformed Church at 1900 S. Taft Hill Road. The school plans to combine operations at the new building for the 140 currently enrolled students.

The Montessori Method was developed by Italian doctor Maria Montessori in the early 20th century. It emphasizes students learn by interacting with educational materials on their own instead of listening to a teacher leading the entire class together.

Its proponents say the method is more engaging for children and allows them to learn at their own pace, while its detractors say the curricula aren’t as effective in teaching math or social studies and doesn’t teach children to collaborate in a rigid environment, like they would in a work or higher education setting.

FCMS also wants to build a second 11,000-square-foot classroom wing by 2025 and a 4,500-square-foot multipurpose room in 2030, according to documents submitted to city planners.

Hauser Architects P.C. is the project designer.

