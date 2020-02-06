Clarion scoops up small Boulder apartment complex for $7.5M

BOULDER — New York-based real estate investment and development firm Clarion Partners LLC recently purchased the 2000 Walnut apartment community in Boulder for just over $7.5 million.

The 32-unit property at 2000 Walnut St. was built in 1972 and renovated in 2015 by local developer and previous owner Element Properties.

Boulder County property records show 2000 Walnut last sold in 2015 for nearly $4.2 million.

Clarion has been on a Boulder spending spree. In late December, Clarion bought the 2121 Canyon apartment community in Boulder for just under $17.2 million. A month later the company acquired a trio of central Boulder office buildings for $146.7 million.