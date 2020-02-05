West named Poudre business librarian

FORT COLLINS — Matthew West has been named the new business librarian for the Poudre River Public Library District. West moves from the Loveland Public Library to the Harmony Library branch of the Poudre library system.

“I truly appreciate the spirit of entrepreneurship throughout our community,” West said in a written statement. “It’s a testament to a business ecosystem that understands and values startups and small businesses. I’m excited to be part of that system and help people successfully create and grow their businesses.”

West has knowledge of data and market analysis, strategic planning and research. He is available for one-on-one meetings to discuss business research and analysis and to teach methods for effectively using the many free business resources available at the libraries.

West also will work with the Larimer Small Business Development Center to help with industry and market trends and customer, demographic and competition research.