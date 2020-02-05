Waxing studio opens fourth NoCo location

JOHNSTOWN — The Screamin Peach Inc., a Fort Collins-based waxing studio, will open its fourth location at 4880 Thompson Parkway, Suite 116, in the Johnstown Plaza.

The studio will move into space previously used by Thompson River Pediatrics with a spring opening planned.

“When I created The Screamin Peach in 2006, I did it because I wanted to create a different kind of waxing studio — one that believes everyone should feel comfortable in their own skin and one that provides a wide variety of services, tailored to meet each individual’s needs,” Jen Eichhorn, owner and founder of The Screamin Peach, said in announcing the additional location.

The new Johnstown location will provide grooming services and also offer clothing, accessories and a skincare boutique.

In addition to Johnstown, the company has two Fort Collins locations and a Longmont facility.