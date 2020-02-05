One of Northern Colorado’s largest agribusinesses will donate $10 million to Colorado State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences to help boost research in agricultural technologies and develop a skilled workforce. Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest provider of crop nutrients, inputs and services, will donate $1 million annually to the college for 10 years. The money will fund research and teaching initiatives, as well as provide scholarships to students. Nutrien, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, operates Loveland-based Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. The company has more than 800 workers in Northern Colorado, and more than 20,000 worldwide. Its employment base includes more than 600 CSU alumni. Nutrien’s donation will fund scholarships for students, focusing on success of women and “students from diverse backgrounds; program enhancements to help students become career-ready, including placement in the industry; funding to attract top talent in applying technology to agricultural problems, including food safety, security and sustainability; and sponsorship of various events, including CSU’s AgInnovation Summit and the Nutrien Ag Day BBQ conducted with a home football game. CSU also will rename the College of Agricultural Sciences’ Shepardson Building the Nutrien Agricultural Sciences Building.