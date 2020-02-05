NightLights is Fort Collins-based Realities for Children Charities’ largest fundraising campaign, running from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 each year. The 2019 campaign raised $210,000, more than any year to date, and kicked off Realities’ 25th anniversary. True to the organization’s core values, 100 percent of all funds raised will go directly toward meeting the needs of children in Larimer County who have been abused, neglected or are at risk. The 2019 drive also saw Realities for Children unveil a new blue LED holiday tree during its Nightlights Tree Lighting ceremony at First Presbyterian Church on Dec. 1. The high-tech tree was made possible through the presenting sponsorship of Blue Federal Credit Union and sponsorship as well as creative vision of Blazen Illuminations.