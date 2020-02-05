Execs have myriad options for Valentine’s

The jury is still out. The root of what turned Feb. 14 into a significant calendar date is as clear as a bar of dark chocolate.

What seems to be widely accepted, of course, is that the day is a celebration of love and romance. And for that reason, the Front Range hub is ready to host your party with plenty of activities, good food, entertainment and get-aways.

Most Colorado residents know about Loveland’s Valentine remailing program. Every year, more than 100,000 Valentines are resent with a Loveland postal mark and a hand-stamped Valentine verse.

In addition to the cupid cards, Loveland also hosts a Sweetheart Festival Feb. 14 and 15 with everything from live music and a beer and wine garden to ice sculptures and a Little Miss Valentine and Mr. Cupid Contest.

And if that doesn’t say love and romance strongly enough, there’s the annual Loveland Valentine’s Day Group Wedding to put the icing on your cake. The ceremony takes place at 4:30 at The Foundry where couples can dive right into marriage or renew their vows. The candlelight ceremony includes cupcakes and a custom photo. Registration is required at the Loveland Downtown District Office, and couples getting married must bring a marriage license.

Whether you tie or re-tie the marriage knot, you can take advantage of one of the romance packages offered locally. The Loveland Holiday Inn and Candlewood Suites Hotel packages includes chocolate, of course, and a bottle of wine from Loveland’s vineyard — the Sweetheart Winery.

For something a little more off the radar, check out the Sylvan Dale Sweetheart Cozy Cabin Package for an overnight or two, dinner and trail rides by reservation.

If you’re in the mood for live music and a meal, head to Longmont’s Dicken’s Opera House and Tavern. The Midnight Hour, a classic rock, nine piece horn group aims to get toes tapping and people dancing this year. Reservations at the Tavern are recommended, and seating for the music venue is first-come-first-serve.

In Boulder you can stop by the Boulder Book Store on Valentine’s Day at 5:30 to start the night off with a decadent chocolate tasting fair until 8. The upstairs ballroom will host two dozen chocolate companies like Fresco, Chocolove, Coracao, Fruition and Serendipity Confections.

A couple of blocks west will get you to Piece, Love & Chocolate, Boulder’s specialty chocolate shop. The shop’s housemade chocolates include truffles, bonbons and cut ganache as well as curated items from local, national and worldwide chocolatiers.

If you’re in the mood for a little song and dance as well as a meal, BDT Stage, Boulder’s Dinner Theater, will thrill you. Reviewers rave about BDT’s Mama Mia!, the ABBA-driven story of a young girl’s search for her father’s identity on the eve of her wedding. The Valentine’s Day show promises a tasty choice of entrees and a night of entertainment.

Maybe a night of swing dancing appeals to you and your special person? Boulder’s Avalon Ballroom will feature an evening of romance put to live music by the Key of She and the Don Elwood Big Band. The spectacular dance floor combined with a pre-dance lesson will set the tone for a Valentine’s Day to remember. Light refreshments are provided, and semi-formal, formal or swing-era attire is encouraged to set the mood.

By taking a short drive up the canyon from downtown Boulder, you can spend the evening at a Valentine’s Day house concert that includes a five-course French dinner, hosted by local singer-songwriter Wellington Bullings. Address for the party is 66 Gordon Creek Road in Boulder. Space is limited so make reservations at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/valentines-day-house-concert-dinner-tickets-90025666191.

If you’re looking for a late afternoon activity on the 14th in Louisville, make plans to participate in Ruins of the Mystic Temple — Escape Room. The 60-minute adventure at Rabbit Hole Recreation Services starts at 4:30 with a treasure hunt looking for a lost Mayan temple. The interactive experience features a surround-sound, 4D environment where you’ll search for clues, solve puzzles and discover secrets.

Afterward, you could make it to your reservation at the Valentine’s Dinner and Dance with the Hazel Miller Band at 7 at Nissi’s Entertainment Venue and Event Center in Lafayette. Known as Colorado’s Queen of Soul, Hazel Miller takes the stage while you feast on a three-course dinner that includes choices such as lobster bisque, a grilled petite filet Oscar and a tiramisu New York cheesecake.

Five samples of beer paired up with five types of cheese will be one of the Valentine’s Day treats you’ll find in Broomfield. The Wonderland Brewing Co. plans to round out the tasting with an assortment of appetizers served up with fresh cut flowers, candles and a special Valentine’s Day playlist, and the tasting glass is yours to keep.

Enjoy the love — enjoy your celebration!