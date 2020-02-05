Boulder-born Egg Strategy moves HQ to Denver

DENVER — Egg Strategy Inc., a Boulder-born public relations and advertising firm, is moving its headquarters to Denver.

Its new home will be in what is known as the SugarCube Building at 1555 Blake St. in Denver. Egg Strategy also has offices in Chicago and New York. Its former Boulder location was at 909 Walnut St.

“We’re going to where the growth is to make it easy to attract top talent and to put us in closer reach to the consumers at the heart of our human-centered process as well as the clients we serve. Over the years, we’ve learned a lot about how to build a space to support the unique demands of delivering insight-driven, strategic and creative work,” Matthew Singer, president of Egg Strategy, said in a written statement.

The company counts GlaxoSmithKline, Danone, and JD Edwards among its clientele.

The new Denver base will have flexible work zones to support observation and conversation with consumers, as well as fuel collaboration and ideation workshops with both internal and client teams.

About 40 percent of Egg Strategy’s workforce already live in Denver, the company said, and it expects its employees to benefit from the city’s housing and transit options.

The company was founded in Boulder in 2005 and has about 70 employees across its three offices.