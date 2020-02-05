Behavioral health career conference set for UNC

GREELEY — The Northern Colorado Health Sector Partnership will conduct a conference designed to introduce students to careers in behavioral health.

Called Career Pathways in Behavioral Health: Explore, Connect, Engage, the conference will be Feb. 11 at the University of Northern Colorado.

“This event is such a great opportunity for students who are interested in investing their careers in the service of helping others. I’ve been the director of human resources for SummitStone Health Partners for nearly 20 years, and I can say we have never seen such a need for qualified candidates in the behavioral health profession,” Diane Jesser, HR director at SummitStone, said in a written statement.

Behavioral health professionals from the state of Colorado and Weld and Larimer counties will present to students from the University of Northern Colorado, Aims Community College, Front Range Community College, Colorado State University, and other area higher education institutions. They will share their career pathway stories, provide insight on how to reach career goals, and interact one-on-one with students.

Over the next 10 years, mental health jobs are projected to grow annually by 4.6 percent in Greeley, 4.1 percent in Colorado and 3.8 percent in the United States. These projections far outpace the growth of all-industry jobs in general, which are projected at 2.1 percent in Greeley, 1.2 percent in Colorado and 0.5 percent in the United States.

Information about the event can be found at unco.edu/career.