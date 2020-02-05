Amazon leases Centerra building for delivery center

LOVELAND — Amazon Inc. (Nasdaq:AMZN) leased a 123,000-square-foot industrial building in Loveland’s Centerra district late last year for deliveries into Northern Colorado.

McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. said the e-commerce giant occupied the building at 4541 Viking Way last November and remodeled it for its specific needs. The building is in an industrial park south of Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Amazon maintains two fulfillment centers in the Denver metro area, with a 2.4 million-square-foot location in Thornton and a 1 million-square-foot location in Aurora. It also operates a software-development office at 1900 15th St. in Boulder and a 19,000-square-foot distribution center at 3550 Frontier Ave. in Boulder.

Amazon in April 2019 acquired Boulder warehouse-robotics company Canvas Technology LLC.

Amazon is currently hiring a human resources partner, driver trainers and managers to handle delivery logistics, according to Amazon’s hiring website for the Loveland location.

This is a developing story and will be updated.