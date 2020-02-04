Hobby Lobby opens in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN — Hobby Lobby has opened at 4923 Thompson Parkway in the 2534 commercial development in Johnstown.
The Reporter-Herald reported that the store opened Monday in its new location. The old location, which was the original site of Walmart’s first Loveland store in central Loveland, closed on Saturday.
Sponsored Content
JOHNSTOWN — Hobby Lobby has opened at 4923 Thompson Parkway in the 2534 commercial development in Johnstown.
The Reporter-Herald reported that the store opened Monday in its new location. The old location, which was the original site of Walmart’s first Loveland store in central Loveland, closed on Saturday.
Sponsored Content
…