What is up with Colorado and the New W4 Form?

As of this writing, the employer gets to do some of the work when an employee completes a Form W4.

Any employee whose employment starts on or after January 1, 2020 must complete the new 2020 IRS Form W-4. The employer must calculate the required Colorado wage withholding using the Colorado 2020 Income Tax Withholding Worksheet (DR1098_2020). The State of Colorado has created a spreadsheet, which the employer can download to help with completing the Form DR1098.

The spreadsheet is available for downloading at the following web site: www.colorado.gov/pacific/tax/income-withholding-tables

Also, in 2020, cities in Colorado can have their own minimum wage. Denver’s minimum wage increased to $12.85 for non-tipped workers.

