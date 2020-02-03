Neighboring Aspen hotels to be redeveloped

ASPEN — Two hotels across the street from each other on Main Street of Aspen will be redeveloped at the same time.
The hotels share ownership, which had attempted to secure city permission to delay construction of one hotel to avoid employee layoffs, but the city denied the request, according to the Aspen Times.
Sponsored Content
The hotels are the Molly Gibson Lodge and the Hotel Aspen, which share staff, the Times reported.
ASPEN — Two hotels across the street from each other on Main Street of Aspen will be redeveloped at the same time.
The hotels share ownership, which had attempted to secure city permission to delay construction of one hotel to avoid employee layoffs, but the city denied the request, according to the Aspen Times.
Sponsored Content
The hotels are the Molly Gibson Lodge and the Hotel Aspen, which share staff, the Times reported.
…