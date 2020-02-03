FoCo company tied to two medical device makers files to build 100,000-square-foot warehouse

FORT COLLINS — A potential sister company to two medical device makers has submitted plans to build a 100,815-square-foot manufacturing plant and office on the city’s southeast side.

Precision Technologies LLC submitted concept plans to build a new headquarters and distribution center, split between about 17,000 square feet of office space and 83,700 square feet of warehouse space, in the Harmony Technology Park north of Fossil Ridge High School, according to conceptual review plans submitted to Fort Collins city officials.

Precision Technologies bought the 4.65-acre plot at 3486 Precision Drive for just over $1.5 million in 2016, according to Larimer County property records. The land was valued just north of $1 million last year.

The development is scheduled for its first round of city reviews Feb. 6.

It’s not clear what exactly Precision Technologies produces. The company is registered to Marcia Coulson, the president of Denver-based Eldon James Corp. and Fort Collins-based Wilmarc Medical LLC, and the registered address is the same as Wilmarc’s.

Coulson did not respond to multiple requests for comment Monday afternoon.

Both Eldon James and Wilmarc produce medical equipment without PVC, a type of plastic commonly used in single-use medical equipment. Researchers have long debated whether a specific coating used in PVC could degrade over time and pose a contamination risk for patients hooked up to IV bags.