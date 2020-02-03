Cascade Windows buys Amerimax Windows, including Loveland plant

LOVELAND — A Spokane, Washington-based company has purchased Amerimax Windows & Doors, which operates a Loveland manufacturing plant at 3950 Medford Drive.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Window Products Inc., which operates as Cascade Windows, acquired Amerimax, including its manufacturing plants in Loveland and Woodland, California, from OmniMax International Inc., based in Georgia. The Loveland facility opened in 1986.

Cascade is backed by Dallas-based private equity company CenterOak Partners LLC.

Amerimax manufactures vinyl windows and doors focused on the residential retrofit and replacement markets.

“Amerimax has developed a lasting reputation as an innovator and customer service leader in the replacement window and door market,” Geoff Bennett, CEO of Cascade, said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to add the Amerimax brand to our Cascade Windows family.”

CenterOak partner Lucas Cutler added, “The acquisition supports our ongoing growth story and significantly expands our product offering in the retrofit and replacement market. The Amerimax manufacturing facilities in Colorado and California coupled with Cascade’s existing production facilities will allow the company to effectively serve its dealer and builder customers throughout the Western U.S.”

CenterOak Partners focuses on investments in middle-market companies in the industrial growth, consumer and business services sectors. The group has previously completed more than 100 acquisitions, representing more than $4.6 billion in transaction value.

