Tri-State announces solar projects

CRAIG — Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association Inc. will build a 145-megawatt solar project on land near is soon-to-be-closed Colowyo Mine near Meeker and Craig.

The Steamboat Pilot reported that the Westminster-based power co-op, which supplies electrical utilities across much of Colorado and several western states, is working toward a contract to build the solar array. The Colowyo Mine will be closed by 2030, the utility has said.

The Pilot also reported that other arrays will be built in southwest Colorado near Durango and in the Dolores Canyon.