Smith named VP of construction at Balfour

LOUISVILLE — Chris Smith has been named the vice president of construction, effective Feb. 9, at Balfour Senior Living LLC in Louisville.

Smith’s background is in construction management. He has been with Balfour since July 2018. His previous experience includes major projects that include a medical center, a federal laboratory, schools and churches.

During his time with Balfour, he has worked on projects in Longmont and in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Balfour, based in Louisville, includes nine communities in the Denver metro region plus the Ann Arbor facility.