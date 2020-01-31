Maxar lands $142M NASA robotics contract

WESTMINSTER — NASA tapped Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: MAXR) to perform a space-level demonstration of a robotic arm assembly with a $142 million contract.

The Westminster-based satellite company said in a statement late Friday that the demonstration of the Space Infrastructure Dexterous Robot, or SPIDER, will be part of a NASA project to show the feasibility of refueling and repairing satellites in low Earth orbit.

If the refueling demonstration is successful, NASA believes that it could allow governments and private companies to fire satellites into space and assemble parts to them that couldn’t have fit on the original payload.

The arm will be built in the company’s Pasadena, California, plant. The announcement comes months after Reuters reported that Maxar was considering selling its space robotic business for as much as $1 billion to quell debt concerns, and to kickstart its financial position after one of its satellites crashed last January.

Maxar signed a $375 million contract with NASA last year for the space agency’s “Lunar Gateway,” a spacecraft that will orbit the moon as a refueling station for future manned space missions.

Maxar stock initially shot up 6 percent in after-hours trading Friday to $17.09 per share, but later fell to $16.50 as of 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time.