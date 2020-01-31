Funding Friday: A quiet week for VC

Welcome to Funding Friday, BizWest’s weekly roundup of companies in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley kicking off fundraisers.

BizWest reports fundraisers by companies in Boulder, Broomfield, Larimer and Weld counties, as well as Brighton and Westminster through regulatory filings, press releases and other sources. Did we miss a company’s round? Email us at news@bizwest.com.

Fundraisers this week (Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission:)

Jan. 24: KineticCore Solutions LLC, Loveland, $100,000 sold out of $320,000 goal

Jan. 30: Global Healthcare REIT Inc., Niwot, $2,335,000 sold out of $2.5 million goal

Jan. 30: Showingly LLC, Westminster, $300,000 raised in indefinite fundraiser