Boulder has one of nation’s highest concentrations of pot shops

BOULDER — Boulder has the 12th highest per capita concentration of cannabis dispensaries in the nation, according to a recent survey by East Coast dispensary chain Verilife Inc.

The city has 12.1 dispensaries for every 50,000 residents.

Denver was fifth on the list with 14.9 dispensaries per 50,000 people and Colorado Springs was 14th with 11.7 dispensaries.

Colorado ranked fourth among states for per capita pot shop locations with 14.1 dispensaries per 50,000 residents. Oregon had the highest concentration with 16.5 shops per 50,000 people.