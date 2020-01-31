Bottome selling outdoor brands

BOULDER — Ricardo Bottome, owner of Canaima Outdoors, is selling his outdoor brands as he shifts his focus to real estate, according to a BusinessDen report.

Canaima Outdoors operates slackline manufacturer Slackline Industries and TreePod, which makes hanging tents. Slackline has already sold to a Canadian firm and Bottome is in the process of searching for buyers for TreePod, he told BusinessDen.

His real estate firm Tepuy Properties owns 12 properties in the Boulder area.