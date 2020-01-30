Home » Newsletters » Morning Edition



Colorado Springs psychiatric hospital acquired

By BizWest Staff — 

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tennessee-based Summit BHC has acquired Peak View Behavioral Health, operator of a 112-bed psychiatric hospital in Colorado Springs, according to a Colorado Springs Gazette report.

All 322 Peak View employees will be retained, a Summit official told the newspaper.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

