Boulder economic forecast: Slower, but still positive, growth

BOULDER — Boulder’s economy will slow but will not enter negative territory in 2020, barring some unforeseen “black swan” event, according to Rich Wobbekind, executive director of the Business Research Division at the University of Colorado’s Leeds School of Business.

Wobbekind delivered a keynote address at Economic Forecast: Boulder & Beyond, Thursday at the Embassy Suites Boulder. The event, organized by the Boulder Economic Council and the Boulder Chamber, was attended by more than 400 people.

Wobbekind highlighted statistics at the national, state and local level, all of which pointed to slower, but still positive, growth in the year ahead. He noted that gross domestic product at the national level ended with fourth-quarter growth of 2.1 percent, with projections for 2 percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2020.

“We’re expecting the economy to grow,” Wobbekind said. “It’s pretty hard to envision the economy not growing and going into a recession as there was a fear of, maybe four or five months ago, when you have such a low unemployment rate at the national level and wages are growing.”

Nationally, the unemployment rate stands at 3.5 percent, but is just 2.4 percent in Colorado, “the lowest that we’ve seen in recorded history,” Wobbekind said. Boulder County beats even that number, with unemployment at just 2 percent.

Low unemployment has helped increase wages in the area, with wages climbing by 4.3 percent statewide as of the second quarter of 2019.

Wobbekind noted that, although delinquencies in mortgages and home-equity lines of credit have remained low, delinquencies are increasing in automotive and credit-card debt, with student-loan delinquencies remaining constant.

“Home mortgages and HELOCS — they are the two lowest delinquency rates, and they still appear to be trending downward,” he said.

Consumer confidence remains high nationwide, and the Colorado Business Confidence Index for Colorado increased slightly recently to a neutral status after dipping into the negative in late 2019.

“We still see, in our Colorado Business Confidence Index, a sort of ‘wait-and-see’ attitude on the part of business in general,” Wobbkind said.

Wobbekind said that global growth is anticipated to expand in 2020, but he cautioned that “black swan events,” those events that are unexpected and can have a major negative effect on the economy, always could affect global growth. Some economists have expressed fear that the coronavirus outbreak in China could be one such event.

“Black swan events can throw this forecast off completely,” Wobbekind said. “I don’t think it’s (the coronavirus) a black swan. I think it’s a baby black swan. I don’t think it’s going to be big enough, but it’s certainly not good news for the Chinese economy, which has been struggling.”

Wobbekind noted that although manufacturing remains in recession nationwide, it is not in recession in Colorado or in Boulder County, where the sector represents the third-largest industry sector.

Also presenting at the forecast event was Colorado state demographer Elizabeth Garner, who noted that population growth is slowing in the state, even though perceptions are that growth is exploding.

“This is not unprecedented growth that we’re going through right now,” she said. “The growth that we just experienced between 2018 and 2019 is slower than the Great Recession.”

Garner noted that Colorado’s growth rate is slowing, with the current population at 5.7 million and increasing by 2 percent annually. Still, the total population is expected to increase to 8 million in the next 30 years. Boulder County’s population is expected to increase from the current 325,000 to 420,000 by 2050.

Colorado’s population also is aging, Garner noted, creating demand for lower-paying service-sector and retail jobs and making it harder to fill some highly skilled jobs as the number of younger workers declines.

Clif Harald, executive director of the Boulder Economic Council, unveiled the organization’s latest Boulder Innovation Venture 2.0 report, which compares Boulder with 13 other metropolitan areas around the country.

The report contains various indicators examining people, the economy, research and development, investment capital and place.

Harald noted that, since 2013, one-third of all venture-capital funding in the state has flowed to startups in the city of Boulder. In 2018 alone, Boulder startups raised about $409 million.

And the Boulder metropolitan statistical area continues to lead the nation in the Bloomberg Brain Concentration Index, which tracks the highest density of STEM workers, those with science, engineering and mathematics degrees.