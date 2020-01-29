Made in Loveland expands startup events to all of February

LOVELAND — In a bid to make scheduling easier for business owners and investors, Made in Loveland is restarting the city’s entrepreneurship event as a month-long affair.

Instead of condensing speakers and events into a week, Made in Loveland will host all but two of those gatherings on Wednesdays and Fridays at desk chair, a co-working space at 201 E. Fourth St.

In an interview with BizWest, desk chair spokeswoman Betty Maisenbach said the goal of spreading out the series is to get people to come in during their lunch breaks and after normal work hours instead of taking time off from their jobs.

“Pretty much you’d have to take off the whole week if you wanted to be a part of it and be able to get to the speakers you needed to,” she said.

Loveland Startup Week rebranded itself for the 2018 event, but did not hold a startup week last year due to understaffing.

Maisenbach said the name change reflected an effort to offer guidance to manufacturers and other small- to medium-size businesses on all aspects of their operations, rather than just to startups looking to find and grow with venture capital backing.

The organizers also view the reemergence of the event as a way to bring name recognition to Loveland in a Northern Colorado region filled with other cities also trying to attract business.

“A lot of the speakers and subject-matter experts are local leaders in Loveland,” she said. “We’re continually trying to build our community and just the Loveland brand.”

Made in Loveland starts with a kickoff breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 at desk chair’s offices.

