Larimer, Weld counties earn new HUD designation

GREELEY — Larimer and Weld counties have been designated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development as a continuum of care region, according to a United Way of Weld County news release.

A continuum of care is a local or regional planning body that is responsible for coordinating the

funding and delivery of housing and services for people experiencing homelessness in its service area, the release said.

“The CoC will help to provide increased permanent housing resources to those most vulnerable

across Larimer and Weld counties,” Melanie Woolman, director of community impact at

UWWC, said in a prepared statement. “All agencies involved in the CoC and their clients will greatly benefit. Our hope is to draw in additional housing resources like Permanent Supportive Housing (those most vulnerable in the community including those with disabling conditions) and Rapid Rehousing (3-6 months of rental assistance with case management).”