ECI promotes Cook to position of COO

LOVELAND — ECI Site Construction Management, a Northern Colorado general contractor specializing in the construction of outdoor spaces, has named Selina Cook as its chief operating officer. Her promotion to the role comes just before her 17-year anniversary at the company in March.

“ECI is extremely fortunate to have a tenured leader like Selina Cook within our organization,” Ted Johnson, president of ECI, said in a written statement. “Selina has always been a selfless team player, who provides support across all facets of our business and is a true role model — not only for me but also for women in construction. Selina will be instrumental in the continued growth, success, risk management and financial stability of ECI for many years to come.”

Cook originally began her career at ECI in 2003 as a part-time receptionist. This position quickly evolved into a full-time office manager, and by 2005, she led the company’s accounting and bookkeeping division. As her training progressed, Cook assumed the duties of handling ECI’s payroll, tax reporting, financial reporting and forecasting, and cash-flow management. By 2009, she was promoted to the officer position of secretary/treasurer/controller and became a partner in the company. Cook continued to expand the office personnel, allowing her to transition into the role of vice president of finance and administration in 2014.

“It has been an honor to work, learn and grow within such a tight-knit organization,” Cook said. “I look forward to expanding on the many opportunities I have been afforded so that I can continue ECI’s legacy of development and help lead the company’s expansion. This leadership role will help instill the internal culture and passion needed for the future success and employee growth.”

ECI is a $47 million corporation at the brink of 50 employees. In her new role of COO, Cook will directly oversee company financial reporting and planning, provide leadership, performance management, operating efficiency, strategic alignment, and internal accountability.