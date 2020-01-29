Boulder leaders supportive of parking lot sale for Hill hotel

BOULDER — Boulder City Council members expressed interest Tuesday in the sale of a city-owned parking lot in the University Hill neighborhood to developers who want to build a hotel at the site, according to a Daily Camera report.
The hotel project — which includes 189-room hotel and 10,500 square feet of commercial space — has been in consideration for several years as part of a larger economic development discussion about revitalizing the Hill.
