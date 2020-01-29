Attorney Lucia Liley receives Collins Award from Fort Collins Chamber

FORT COLLINS — Lucia Liley transitioned from serving as Fort Collins’ city attorney into private practice in 1981, focusing on local government, land use, real estate and business law as part of Liley Law.

That multi-decade career — along with her service to various nonprofits and other initiatives — was cited in her winning the Collins Award from the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday evening at the chamber’s annual celebration. The celebration took place at the Hilton Fort Collins and was attended by almost 700 people.

The Collins Award was established in 1977 and recognizes individuals who have made long-standing contributions to the community.

Liley graduated from Colorado State University and obtained her law degree from the University of Colorado. She served as assistant city attorney in Fort Collins from 1976 to 1978 and as city attorney from 1978 to 1981.

She twice chaired the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority and the Fort Collins Economic Development Corp. and has been active with the Fort Collins Housing Authority, the Community Foundation and the Poudre School District.

The chamber also recognized Deb Kelly of Independent Financial and Mat Dinsmore of Wilbur’s Beverage as Volunteers of the Year for their role in the chamber’s Moving Fort Collins Forward campaign. The two, who co-chaired the campaign, led 50 volunteers on 11 teams that raised $585,000 and 122 new members for the chamber.

Outgoing chamber board chair Pete Gazlay of Total Facility Care was recognized for his leadership of the chamber board in 2019. Outgoing Local Legislative Affairs Committee Mike Brown of Western States Bank also was recognized, along with outgoing board members Connie Dohn, Ethan Gannett, Todd Headley, Kathleen Henry and Chris Otto.

Sandra Hagen Solin, with Capitol Solutions and the Northern Colorado Legislative Alliance, was recognized for her leadership on helping to secure additional funding for expansion of Interstate 25.

“Sandra has been a major strategist and connector on transportation for Larimer and Weld counties and has been voice for transportation funding in Colorado through Fix Colorado Roads. Because of her work, a billion dollars has been committed by the Legislature over the past four years for transportation statewide that may not have been,” said David May president and CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce.