Torchy’s Tacos preps for Monday party ahead of Boulder grand opening

BOULDER — Torchy’s Tacos will open its first Boulder restaurant Feb. 5, bringing to eight the number of Colorado restaurants for the popular Austin, Texas-based taco chain.

The Boulder restaurant is located in the former Turley’s Kitchen space at 2805 Pearl St., at the northeast corner of 28th and Pearl streets.

Torchy’s was founded in a food trailer in Austin in 2006, providing traditional street tacos.

“Boulder is very similar to Torchy’s Tacos’ hometown of Austin,” Torchy’s CEO G.J. Hart said in a prepared statement. “It has great weather, unique outdoor activities, ample amounts of live music, breweries and a growing culinary scene. As we looked at areas where we wanted to continue our nationwide expansion, it was a no brainer to bring our Damn Good tacos and craft casual dining experience to the active, vibrant city of Boulder.”

Torchy’s will occupy about 3,700 square feet of the former Turley’s space. The balance, about 2,000 square feet, is still listed as “available” on the website of Regency Centers, which manages the property. A broker with Regency did not immediately return a call for comment.

Torchy’s also operates restaurants in Fort Collins, Denver, Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch. The chain operates 73 locations in Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

While the official opening day is Wednesday, Feb. 5, Torchy’s will host a grand-opening party Monday from 5 to 8 p.m., offering free tacos, drinks and entertainment. Additionally, one raffle winner who visits the new location Feb. 5 will receive a gift card for free tacos for a year.

