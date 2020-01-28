Timnath begins annexation of 79-acre Willis Farm for development

TIMNATH — A Windsor developer is asking Timnath to annex the Willis Farm property for a potential housing development or business park.

The city began annexation proceedings earlier this month for the 79 acres of farmland at 1921 S. Larimer County Road 5, just more than a mile east of the I-25 interchange at Prospect Road on Fort Collins’ far east side.

A subsidiary company registered to Hillside Commercial Group owner Jon Turner purchased the property from a family trust last July for $3.54 million, according to Larimer County property records. Assessors last valued the property at $407,180.

Public records obtained by BizWest are conflicting in what exactly is planned for the site. The annexation application said an “employment development” is planned for an undetermined number of jobs, and makes references to a future business park there.

However, a subsurface study attached to the annexation filings describe the upcoming project as a single-family housing development.

Timnath town planner Kevin Koelbel referred questions about the nature of the planned development to Turner, who did not respond to requests for comment Monday and Tuesday.