Longmont’s Bin 46 closes

LONGMONT — Bin 46, a wine bar and restaurant at 600 Longs Peak Ave., has closed after five years in business, according to an announcement from owner Candy Campbell.

“We have had endless moments of joy hosting farm dinners, working with our local farms and purveyors and so many wine makers for our wine dinners,” she wrote in the emailed announcement. “Thank you to the many businesses and individuals that chose us to host their private celebrations. We will continue to support our favorite charities, partners, farmers and purveyors in other ways and look forward to what the new year brings!”

Bin 46’s ownership hopes to eventually reopen elsewhere, the email said.