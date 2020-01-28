Denver’s Galvanize bought for $165M

DENVER — K12 Inc., a Virginia-based for-profit online education company, has acquired coding school and co-working firm Galvanize for $165 million. The all-cash deal closed Monday.

Galvanize is headquartered in Denver and operates a campus in Boulder at 1023 Walnut St. The company has additional locations in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Phoenix, Seattle and Austin, Texas.

“I am proud to join K12 in our shared goal to bridge the gap between industry demands and education. Together, we will prepare more learners to thrive in the modern digital economy,” Galvanize CEO Harsh Patel said in a prepared statement. “The K12 team believes in Galvanize’s mission to teach industry-relevant skills and lifelong learning techniques. I’m looking forward to continuing our work to make people’s lives better and to make education more accessible and more affordable.”

Galvanize graduates have gone on to work for more than 2,250 companies, including Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple, according to the press release announcing the deal.