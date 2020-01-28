Boulder’s SevenFive Farm cannabis firm acquired

BOULDER — General Cannabis Corp (OTCQX: CANN), a Denver-based pot production and sales firm, recently acquired Boulder cultivator SevenFive Farm.

SevenFive has operated a 17,000-square-foot grow facility for four years, according to a General Cannabis news release.

“We are acquiring a proven, successful facility. We will deploy Next Big Crop, our cultivation consulting business, to improve production over existing levels,” General Cannabis CEO Steve Gutterman said in a prepared statement. “And we will use the production from the facility to supply dispensaries as we add them.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.