Techstars announces Boulder 2020 class

BOULDER — Techstars, a Boulder-based startup accelerator, will welcome 10 new companies into its 2020 Boulder cohort, which is Techstars’ 14th class.

Participants, according to a Techstars news release, are:

Beanstalk — Live and on-demand “mommy and me” classes.

Charmed — Dating-advice app allowing friends to provide message suggestions.

Demoflow — A complete demo enablement platform to streamline prep, presentation, follow-up, and documentation across the sales organization.

FITco — A growth catalyst solution for fitness centers in Latin America.

TermScout — Data-driven contract intelligence to help businesses review contracts better

The Accessory Junkie — Women’s accessories e-commerce platform.

Sympatic — Enables health-care companies to safely share valuable data, providing audit logs and preventing data leakage.

VideoPeel — Enables brands, retailers and agencies to collect and publish video reviews and testimonials.

Warmly — A platform that connects vetted professionals via actionable business cards.

“As is always our mindset, we will blend the proven foundation we’ve pioneered for company acceleration with new experiments in how companies can achieve their dreams sooner,” Techstars Boulder managing director Natty Zola wrote in a blog post announcing the new class. “We focus on helping companies deeply understand their customer and their problem, develop an internal cadence that fosters progress over motion, use metrics to drive decision making, and tap into the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed to open doors and scale rapidly.”