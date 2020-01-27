Plexus to close Louisville design center, eliminating 104 jobs

LOUISVILLE — Plexus Corp. (Nasdaq: PLXS), a Neenah, Wisconsin-based designer and manufacturer of electronic products, will close its the Plexus Boulder Design Center in Louisville, eliminating 104 jobs, just two years after moving into the facility.

Plexus reported the closure in a WARN notice filed with the Colorado Department of Labor, Jan. 22. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies to file notices with their state labor departments when they meet certain thresholds in terms of layoffs, providing 60 days’ notice.

The Louisville closure will take place March 22 and will include engineers (analog, digital, mechanical, product and quality), project managers, and management/administrative personnel, the filing states.

Plexus noted in an earning conference call, Jan. 23, that it would consolidate the Boulder operation with a facility in Boise, Idaho, citing pauses in certain engineering programs.

“We are proactively responding to the engineering program pauses by strategically repositioning our Boulder Design Center to co-locate with our existing manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho,” Plexus president and CEO Todd Kelsey said. “This opportunity will allow for the creation of an Aerospace and Defense Center of Excellence. This combination of engineering and manufacturing services will provide the synergies and cost advantages of a campus environment, while delivering a compelling service offering for our customers in the aerospace and defense sector.”

Kelsey said the company’s Boise manufacturing facility is rapidly growing its aerospace and defense business and also houses Plexus’ Microelectronics Center of Excellence.

“Todd highlighted our decision to relocate our Boulder Design Center to our manufacturing facility in Boise, Idaho,” Steve Frisch, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said in the conference call. “In one regard, it was a challenging decision, as I know some of the team will not be relocating. For those colleagues, I want to thank you for your dedication and service to Plexus during your tenure. For the colleagues who will be moving to Boise, the prospect of creating a full value stream service offering at this site, especially for our aerospace and defense customers is exciting.”

Plexus employs about 19,000 people worldwide.

