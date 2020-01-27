Joybees launches new shoe brand with Crocs DNA

DENVER — Kellen McCarvel, a former merchandising manager with Crocs Inc. and son of former Crocs CEO John McCarvel, has Joybees, a shoe brand with products made from ethylene-vinyl acetate. EVA is the material Crocs uses to manufacture its iconic footwear.

Joybees shoes and sandals are currently available on the firm’s e-store and will soon be carried in an unnamed major national retailer, according to a BusinessDen.com report.