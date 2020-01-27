Heska strategy head leaves company after 18 years

LOVELAND — Jason Napolitano, an 18-year veteran of Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA), has left after the veterinary company announced two acquisitions in Europe.

In a disclosure with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Friday, Loveland-based Heska said it and Napolitano agreed to part ways so he could join an investment bank in New York.

Heska will pay Napolitano a lump sum of $500,000 in severance. He made $845,493 in 2018 between his salary and stock compensation, according to the company’s most recent executive-compensation statement.

The company said it is releasing Napolitano after the company reached “strategy and corporate development goals” last year, which likely included the acquisitions of two veterinary diagnostics companies in Spain and the European arm of veterinary industry competitor Covetrus Inc. (Nasdaq: CVET) for at least $125 million. Both of these deals were disclosed earlier this month, but likely required months of planning before definitive agreements were executed.

Napolitano, a former investment banker, was hired as Heska’s chief financial officer in 2002 and held that role until 2016, when he became the company’s chief strategist and later chief strategy officer last August. He was also chief operating officer from October 2015 until last August.

It’s unclear if Heska plans to hire someone else for the role. The company did not respond to a request for comment Monday morning.