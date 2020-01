DENVER — Denver is among seven United States cities where Atari Inc. plans to build branded, video game-themed hotels, according to a Phoenix Business Journal report.

The hotels — which are partnership with the Paris-based classic gaming firm and Arizona developers True North Studios and GSD Group — will feature eSport studios and gaming playgrounds, the report said.

Other Atari hotels are being planned in Austin, Chicago; Las Vegas, Seattle, Phoenix and San Francisco and San Jose, California.